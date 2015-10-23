MOVES-IMMFA names Jane Lowe secretary general

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Institutional Money Market Funds Association (IMMFA), a trade body representing the European money market funds industry, said it named Jane Lowe secretary general, effective Nov. 9.

Lowe, who has worked as regulator and as financial lobbyist in corporate and financial services sectors, replaces Susan Hindle-Barone.

Jane was senior director at Investment Association, a UK-based investment manager, for 11 years until 2013. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)