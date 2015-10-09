FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Education software firm Instructure files for IPO
October 9, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Education software firm Instructure files for IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Education software company Instructure Inc filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock on Friday.

Reuters reported in August Instructure was planning an initial public offering that could value the company at $500 million to $800 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Jefferies are among the underwriters for the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1WRoKXP)

Instructure was founded in 2008 and makes Canvas, a tech platform that helps colleges and school districts manage their classrooms.

This year the company also rolled out a corporate learning product called Bridge. The Salt Lake City-based company had revenue of $44.4 million last year.

Instructure in February raised a $40 million round of funding led by Insight Venture Partners. A previous round of $30 million in 2013 was led by Bessemer Venture Partners. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)

