UK insurer LV= to buy majority of peer Teachers Assurance

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - British mutual insurance group LV= said on Thursday it had agreed to take over the majority of rival company Teachers Assurance’s business interests.

LV= manages 10.3 billion pounds ($16 billion) in assets, while Teachers Assurance manages around 1 billion pounds, LV= said in a statement.

The company declined to give a figure for the size of the acquisition.

Teachers Assurance’s unit trust business will transfer to Threadneedle Investments, LV= added.

Shock British pension reform has dented sales at life insurers this year, seen as a key factor behind Aviva ’s recent $8.8 billion deal to buy Friends Life.

New European Solvency II regulations, to be implemented in just over a year’s time, are also seen driving consolidation in the insurance sector. ($1 = 0.6401 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)