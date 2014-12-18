FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK insurer LV= to buy majority of peer Teachers Assurance
December 18, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

UK insurer LV= to buy majority of peer Teachers Assurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - British mutual insurance group LV= said on Thursday it had agreed to take over the majority of rival company Teachers Assurance’s business interests.

LV= manages 10.3 billion pounds ($16 billion) in assets, while Teachers Assurance manages around 1 billion pounds, LV= said in a statement.

The company declined to give a figure for the size of the acquisition.

Teachers Assurance’s unit trust business will transfer to Threadneedle Investments, LV= added.

Shock British pension reform has dented sales at life insurers this year, seen as a key factor behind Aviva ’s recent $8.8 billion deal to buy Friends Life.

New European Solvency II regulations, to be implemented in just over a year’s time, are also seen driving consolidation in the insurance sector. ($1 = 0.6401 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

