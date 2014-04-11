FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK insurance, investment management bodies to join forces
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

UK insurance, investment management bodies to join forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The investment arm of UK trade body the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and the Investment Management Association (IMA) are to merge to more effectively lobby on issues affecting asset managers.

The new group would have a stronger shared voice when dealing with a range of issues, said Daniel Godfrey, chief executive at the IMA.

“Conventional engagement by individual investors, or the existing mechanism for collective engagement have not been able to have the desired impact. And that’s particularly where there are very big companies with a very diversified shareholder base,” he said.

The new body would be able to create a “broader church” and be able to offer better and deeper assistance to asset managers, he added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.