LONDON, June 16 British motor and home insurer
Admiral apologised on Friday after the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) said the company gave inaccurate
information to some customers who renewed polices in the past
two months.
Under FCA rules which came into force in April, insurers'
renewal notices must show the premium customers paid last year.
"The FCA has found that Admiral included inaccurate premium
amounts in renewal documents issued to some customers by
publishing last year’s quoted premium, before discounts were
applied, rather than what the customer actually paid," the
watchdog said in a statement.
Admiral has agreed to contact affected customers who renewed
their policies after April 1 and who may have received
inaccurate information, the FCA said.
"If affected customers choose to go to another insurer, they
will be able to cancel without penalty and will have their
premium refunded," the watchdog said.
A spokesman for Admiral, which has over 4 million UK
customers, declined to say how many customers had been affected.
The FTSE 100 company said in a statement that it apologised
for "any confusion or inconvenience caused to customers who
received an inaccurate renewal document".
"We are getting in touch with affected customers to ensure
they are fully satisfied."
A spokeswoman for the FCA said it did not plan further
action against Admiral.
