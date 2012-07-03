Italy insurers have 230 bln euros state bonds - ANIA

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Italian insurers hold around 230 billion euros of sovereign bonds on their books, the head of Italy’s insurance association ANIA said on Tuesday.

“In Italy the companies have 230 billion euros of state bonds in their portfolios and another 90 billion euros of corporate bonds, most of them from banks,” ANIA president Aldo Minucci said presenting the association’s annual report.

European insurers tend to hold assets that largely reflect the geographical location of their policyholders, often leaving them loaded with home-country debt and vulnerable to sovereign downgrades.

Italian insurers own large amounts of Italian sovereign bonds and the quality of their investment portfolios has worsened as the sovereign debt crisis has started to bite harder.

Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali, hit hard by the deepening of the euro zone crisis due to its Greek bond holdings and its exposure to the Italian market, had 45.9 billion euros of Italian government bonds at the end of 2011.

In its annual report ANIA said it expects total premiums for the industry in 2012 to fall 3.3 percent from last year due to slow economic growth and market uncertainty triggered by the sovereign debt crisis.

Premiums this year are expected to be around 106.6 billion euros, a fall of 3.3 percent compared to last year ANIA said.

In the first five months of the year life production stood at 21.7 billion euros from 26 billion euros in the same period last year. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)