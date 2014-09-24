FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog to ban deals between motor insurers, comparison sites
September 24, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog to ban deals between motor insurers, comparison sites

Reuters Staff

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - UK watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it would ban agreements between price comparison websites and motor insurers that stop insurers from making their products available more cheaply on other online platforms.

But the CMA said in the final report of its investigation into private motor insurance that it could not find an effective remedy to the problem that the amount which at-fault insurers have to pay for temporary replacement cars provided to not-at-fault claimants is far greater than the cost. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Matt Scuffham)

