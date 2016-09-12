FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Re sees reinsurance price stability in 2017
#Financials
September 12, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

Hannover Re sees reinsurance price stability in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hannover Re, the world's third-largest reinsurer, said on Monday it expected to see greater stability for reinsurance prices at January 2017 renewals.

Competition remains intense, it said in a statement at the reinsurance industry's annual meeting in Monte Carlo, but it added price declines were "more muted" at contract renewals in the first half of 2016.

Reinsurers act as a financial backstop for insurance companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium.

Hannover Re reiterated on Monday it expected to reach its goal of earning at least 950 million euros ($1.07 billion) in net profit this year.

$1 = 0.8890 euros Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
