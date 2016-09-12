Hannover Re sees reinsurance price stability in 2017

MONACO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hannover Re, the world's third-largest reinsurer, said on Monday it expected to see greater stability for reinsurance prices at January 2017 renewals.

Competition remains intense, it said in a statement at the reinsurance industry's annual meeting in Monte Carlo, but it added price declines were "more muted" at contract renewals in the first half of 2016.

Reinsurers act as a financial backstop for insurance companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium.

Hannover Re reiterated on Monday it expected to reach its goal of earning at least 950 million euros ($1.07 billion) in net profit this year.