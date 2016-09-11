(Updates with industry comment, detail)

By Carolyn Cohn

MONACO, Sept 11 Reinsurance prices are continuing to fall though at a slower pace than in previous years, Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurer, said on Sunday, echoing brokers and ratings agencies who also see moderate continued pressure on premiums.

The reinsurance industry faces a fifth year of falling prices, as insurance company clients choose to keep more risk, and profit, on their own books.

Reinsurers act as a financial backstop for insurance companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium.

"We see rate reductions in most markets and most lines of business," Torsten Jeworrek, CEO of reinsurance at Munich Re told a media briefing, adding that he hoped the recent slowing in price declines would continue.

"Pressure on prices, terms and conditions has eased off slightly in recent renewal rounds," Munich Re said in a statement at the reinsurance industry's annual meeting in Monte Carlo, though it added negotiations ahead of the traditional Jan. 1 renewal period for many sectors of the industry remained "taxing".

Cheaper products such as catastrophe bonds have provided an alternative to traditional reinsurance and attracted yield-hungry institutional investors. Years of below-normal damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes have also cut prices.

Ratings agencies this week said reinsurance premiums could fall by up to 5 percent next year, following similar price falls this year.

Reinsurers are also suffering from zero or even negative interest rates, slicing the returns they can make from investing their premium income.

"This is a tough market that we are in right now," said John Haley, chief executive of broker and consultants Willis Towers Watson.

Reinsurers' return on equity averaged 8.6 percent at the end of June, down from 10.3 percent at the end of 2015, ratings agency Moody's said in a report this week.

But capital in the reinsurance industry is at record levels close to $600 billion, according to reinsurance broker Aon Benfield, as investors including pension and hedge funds continue to see better returns in reinsurance than in many financial assets.

Dennis Kessler, chief executive of French SCOR, said the poor conditions for reinsurance would not last forever.

"We believe in reinsurance," he said. "Rates will increase, OK. When? Don't ask me."

Some of the world's largest insurance companies are also at the meeting in Monte Carlo, starting to hammer out next year's reinsurance deals. (Editing by Jon Boyle)