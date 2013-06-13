European insurance lobby says new capital rules at risk

* EU watchdog to present results of test on Friday

* European insurers want changes to capital requirements

* Long-term guarantee products in spotlight

By Steve Scherer

ROME, June 13 (Reuters) - Europe’s main insurance lobby warned that a new regulatory framework for assessing the industry’s capital risk may not be introduced if the EU watchdog does not back a major rewrite, the group’s president said in Rome on Thursday.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) will report on Friday the results of its test of the impact of the Solvency II rules on the industry, Sergio Balbinot, president of the Insurance Europe lobby, said.

Insurers want the Solvency II rules on capital requirements and balance sheet volatility changed because they may no longer be able to offer long-term products such as guaranteed life insurance policies as the proposed rules stand.

“We are facing a crucial moment for the whole project,” Balbinot warned at the group’s annual gathering.

If EIOPA ignores calls to take into account the industry’s “long-term perspective”, then “this will further delay or even put at risk the Solvency II project”, Balbinot said.

Regulators say that existing supervisory rules are outdated and do not give them adequate information to avert potential problems in future financial crises. While calling for changes, Balbinot said “the industry fully backs Solvency II”.

The new rules, which are aimed at boosting the stability of the industry, have been on the drawing board for about a decade already.

EIOPA expects Solvency II will come into force no earlier than Jan. 1, 2016, but Germany’s insurance watchdog has already said that a 2017 start may be more realistic.

European insurers are the region’s biggest institutional investor, holding 8.5 trillion euros ($11.3 trillion) in assets at the end of last year, up more than 10 percent from a year earlier, the lobby said in a report.

The insurance lobby said that higher capital requirements for banks will create a liquidity shortfall of 4-5 trillion euros between 2012 and 2016, making insurers’ future investments even more crucial to the slumping European economy.

“If regulations create unnecessary and artificial volatility on long-term guarantee products ... this will have a dramatic impact on EU and worldwide economy and stability,” Balbinot said.