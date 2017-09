LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Pension Insurance Corporation Group says to raise 250 million pounds ($362.95 million) to fund further growth at a subscription price of 193.88 pence per ordinary share

* Pension Insurance Corporation to receive up to 110 million pounds from Legend Holdings Corporation, with existing investor Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.F. investing up to 140 million pounds ($1 = 0.6888 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)