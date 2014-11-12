Most German life insurers have enough capital - German watchdog

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s financial watchdog Bafin has found a capital gap at life insurers with a combined market share of less than 1 percent, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Bafin said it will now discuss the necessary steps with these institutions, which fell short of the new insurance rules dubbed Solvency II.

The rules allow for 16 years of transition period. If they had been applied as of December 2013 already, a quarter of Germany’s 87 life insurers with a combined market share of 10 percent would have had a combined capital shortfall of 15 billion euros ($18.7 billion), Bafin said.