UPDATE 2-Insurers seek ways to counter low German interest rates

By Klaus Lauer

BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s insurers are seeking new strategies and alternative investments to escape the morass of low interest rates that is hurting their business, the country’s top insurers said on Wednesday.

Life insurers in Europe’s biggest economy are examining whether they could offer customers more flexible or shorter maturity guarantees on insurance policies as falling income from investments makes it harder to fulfill traditional guarantees.

“I would expect that we will see a bit of everything in the market,” Allianz Life head Maximilian Zimmerer told Reuters on the margins of a conference organised by insurance industry association GDV.

At the start of the year, Germany’s Finance Ministry slashed the minimum interest rate that the country’s insurers are allowed to offer on new life insurance policies to 1.75 percent from 2.25 percent previously.

That move made it harder for insurers to compete with the interest rates banks were paying, but the ministry’s move did give some breathing space to insurers who have seen their income from investments in safe government bonds dwindle.

The GDV on Wednesday urged the European Central Bank to reverse its expansive monetary policy soon to allow a “sensible development” of long term interest rates.

“Price stability cannot become a secondary goal of the ECB,” president Rolf-Peter Hoenen said.

Low interest rates are pushing insurers to seek income from alternative investments.

Allianz Life’s Zimmerer, who will join the board of parent insurer Allianz SE in June, taking on responsibility for finance, described German Bund government bonds as unattractive and overvalued.

Germany’s insurers hold nearly 90 percent of their total 743 billion euros ($976 billion) strong investment portfolio in fixed-income paper. A further 3.7 percent is invested in real estate, 2.9 percent in listed equities and 2.4 percent in stakeholdings, GDV data show.

Only about 3 percent of German insurers’ investments are held in government bonds from crisis-afflicted euro periphery countries Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain.

That exposure is expected to drop further by the end of the year, said Wolfgang Weiler, chief executive of mutual insurer HUK Coburg and chairman of the GDV’s investment committee.

Weiler said insurers could probably bolster their investments in real estate and infrastructure projects but the risks and regulatory environment for doing so needed to be clear.

RISING PREMIUMS

THE GDV also said it expects premiums to resume rising in 2012 after posting the first decline in decades in 2011, with a 0.4 percent drop to 178 billion euros.

That decline was mainly due to a drop in single-premium life insurance products after two exceptionally good years, GDV said.

“We are satisfied with 2011, given the positive development of premiums, and we expect premiums to rise again overall in 2012,” GDV president Hoenen said.

Premiums in the life insurance segment fell 3.9 percent to 86.8 billion euros in 2011.

Meanwhile, premiums in the property and casualty insurance rose 2.7 percent to 56.7 billion euros, the best performance in the segment since 2003.

The increase was mainly due to a 3.5 percent rise in motor insurance premiums to 20.9 billion euros.

The GDV predicted motor premiums would rise again this year as insurers seek to extract themselves from a segment where most are making losses. Even with higher prices, the level of premiums is still around that of the 1980s.

Property and casualty damage claims also reached an historic high last year as flooding and hail storms caused widespread damage to cars and homes, prompting insurers to pay out 44.4 billion euros, or 2.6 percent more than in 2010.

Private health insurance premiums rose 4.5 percent to 32.6 billion euros last year, the GDV said. ($1=0.7610 euros) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)