Insurers spy long-term lending opportunity - study

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European insurers could achieve a 200 billion euros ($254.05 billion) boost to their stock market value by using revenues from long-term savings products to lend to businesses and infrastructure projects, consultants Oliver Wyman said.

Insurers are well-placed to become providers of long-term credit because of the revenues they make from products such as annuities, which carry predictable financial obligations and cannot be sold by customers, Oliver Wyman said in a report.

Opportunities for insurers to become lenders have also been boosted by banks’ steady withdrawal from long-term lending, under pressure to meet more exacting capital standards.

“Banks are being forced to fund long-term loans with long-term liabilities and repair their capital ratios,” said Oliver Wyman partner John Whitworth.

“At the same time, European economies are increasingly in need of funding.”

Exploiting European insurers’ lending potential could boost their combined market value by 50 percent, partly reversing a steady decline over the last ten years, said Oliver Wyman, part of insurance broker Marsh & McLennan.

However, insurers may be reluctant to become lenders because they lack the expertise to value illiquid assets such as infrastructure loans.

Uncertainty over the final shape of Europe’s tough new Solvency II capital rules for insurers, due to come into force in 2014, may also be acting as a deterrent, the company said. ($1 = 0.7873 euros) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)