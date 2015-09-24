FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

House panel to hear from health insurance CEOs next week

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives antitrust panel will hear from the chief executives of health insurers Aetna and Anthem, which are seeking to merge with smaller insurers, as well as critics of the deal in a hearing set for next week.

Mark Bertolini, CEO of Aetna Inc, which is seeking to buy Humana Inc, will appear before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel on Sept. 29, along with Joseph Swedish, CEO of Anthem Inc, which is seeking to merge with Cigna Corp.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KwU3S2

