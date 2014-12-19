FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British mutual insurers Family Investments, Engage Mutual to merge
December 19, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

British mutual insurers Family Investments, Engage Mutual to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British mutual insurance firms Family Investments and Engage Mutual have agreed to merge, the firms said on Friday, without giving financial details.

The newly-combined company will have around 6 billion pounds ($9.38 billion) in assets under management, the firms said in a statement.

Family CEO Simon Markey will be chief executive and Engage Mutual’s Christina McComb will become chairman, they added.

Shock British pension reform has dented sales at life insurers this year, and was seen as a key factor behind Aviva ’s recent $8.8 billion deal to buy Friends Life.

British mutual insurance group LV= said on Thursday it had agreed to take over the majority of rival company Teachers Assurance.

$1 = 0.6398 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
