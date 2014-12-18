FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK car insurance premiums rise in November - Towers Watson
December 18, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

UK car insurance premiums rise in November - Towers Watson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The average cost of a comprehensive UK car insurance policy rose 0.3 percent in November to 590 pounds ($921), the third successive month of rises, a Towers Watson survey said on Thursday.

Overall, price rises over the past three months were 2.1 percent, Towers Watson said in a statement. This follows around three years of falls totalling 32.5 percent, Towers Watson added.

Analysts say British motor insurers such as Admiral and Direct Line have been operating in a highly competitive market, contributing to price pressures.

The data is based on the Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index. ($1 = 0.6407 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

