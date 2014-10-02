FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PZU says may issue subordinated debt by year-end
October 2, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's PZU says may issue subordinated debt by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOPOT, Poland, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU may issue subordinated debt before the end of the year if it secures the approval of the Polish financial watchdog KNF, the group’s deputy head and board member said on Thursday.

“In the next two weeks we will know if we can do that (issue subordinated bond). And if KNF accepts our interpretation we will go ahead with the issue already this year,” Przemyslaw Dabrowski told reporters.

After issuing 500 million euros worth of senior debt earlier this year, Poland’s state-run PZU is in talks with KNF watchdog over a planned subordinated debt issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($907 million). (1 US dollar = 3.3090 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

