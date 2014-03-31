FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY regulators say MetLife to pay $60 mln for violations
March 31, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

NY regulators say MetLife to pay $60 mln for violations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Insurer MetLife will pay $60 million because two subsidiaries solicited insurance business in New York without a license, New York authorities said on Monday.

Investigations by the state’s Department of Financial Services and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office found that MetLife subsidiaries ALICO and DelAm, bought from AIG in 2010, misrepresented their business activities to regulators.

An investigation is ongoing into violations by AIG and other AIG subsidiaries on conduct before the MetLife purchase, Benjamin Lawsky, the state’s top financial regulator, said in a statement.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement that the two subsidiaries used personnel based in Manhattan to solicit insurance business even though neither company was licensed to do so in New York.

Metlife will pay a $50 million fine to Lawsky’s agency. Another $10 million will go to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

