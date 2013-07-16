FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. regulator targets Apollo, Aviva insurance deal - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 16, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

U.S. regulator targets Apollo, Aviva insurance deal - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - The New York financial regulator is examining whether to overturn insurer Athene Holding Ltd’s bid for the U.S. annuity business of Britain’s Aviva PLC, part of its recent crackdown on private equity insurance deals, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Athene is funded by an affiliate of private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC.

Benjamin Lawsky, the superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services which has launched a review, is concerned that private equity firms’ insurance ventures could place annuity holders at risk.

The New York agency is in talks with Apollo on a series of tougher disclosure and capital requirements that do not apply to traditional insurers, the paper said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

Athene agreed to buy the U.S. operations of Aviva for $1.55 billion last year.

Regulators have expressed concerns about rules that govern insurance companies with ties to private-equity firms and other investment firms and suggested that they must be subjected to greater oversight than traditional insurers to protect policy holders’ funds.

Investment firms say they follow the same regulations that govern traditional insurers.

“We are cooperating fully” with Lawsky’s agency, Athene’s Chief Executive James Belardi told the Journal. Representatives for Apollo and Aviva declined to comment to the paper.

Fixed annuities are a type of insurance contract that guarantee the investor a minimum monthly payment.

None of the parties were immediately available for comment, when contacted by Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.