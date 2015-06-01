FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU watchdog warns of QE pressure on insurers
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

EU watchdog warns of QE pressure on insurers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s money printing programme known as quantitative easing (QE) is putting additional pressure on the bloc’s insurance companies and pension funds already beset by low interest rates, the EU’s insurance watchdog said on Monday.

“Today’s macroeconomic reality is creating severe challenges for certain insurance and pension fund business models,” Gabriel Bernardino, Chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said in the watchdog’s financial stability report.

Quantitative easing had further lowered the ‘risk free rate,’ thus increasing the value of future liabilities while simultaneously cutting the value of assets on insurers’ and pension funds’ books, the watchdog said.

“In the insurance sector, returns and profitability of products remain under strong pressure with a potential negative impact on solvency,” the report said.

Bernardino urged financial supervisors to scrutinise closely the business models of companies under their purview to make sure they are sustainable.

Big companies like Allianz, Axa, Generali and Ergo are seen as having the financial strength to withstand pressure from low interest rates, but many smaller players are seen as at risk.

Low interest rates may drive further consolidation in the reinsurance sector, EIOPA said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.