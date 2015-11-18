FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU insurance watchdog seeks consistent insurer models
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

EU insurance watchdog seeks consistent insurer models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - EU insurance watchdog EIOPA will work to ensure consistency among insurers’ internal risk-capital models under new Solvency II capital rules to avoid the models simply becoming a means to optimise capital, EIOPA said on Wednesday.

Differences in internal models could have a huge impact on the level playing field among competing insurers and on policy holder protection, Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), said in a speech at an insurance conference.

Bernardino said EIOPA would focus on the benchmarking of internal models under Solvency II, which comes into force in the European Union on Jan. 1.

“This work will be fundamental to avoid that internal models become a capital optimization tool,” he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.