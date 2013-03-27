FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU insurance watchdog says 2016 start for risk rules possible
March 27, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

EU insurance watchdog says 2016 start for risk rules possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - EU insurance watchdog EIOPA expects new risk-capital rules for insurers can start still on Jan. 1, 2016 if there is political agreement on quantitative aspect of the rules this year, the watchdog’s head said on Wednesday.

“If we have a stable version of Pillar 1 requirements later this year, I still believe it will be possible to have the system start to be implemented on Jan. 1, 2016,” Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told a journalist briefing. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

