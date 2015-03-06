FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurers to face $1 bln in claims from U.S. bad weather in Feb-report
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Insurers to face $1 bln in claims from U.S. bad weather in Feb-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Insurers are likely to face claims of at least $1 billion due to bad weather in the United States in February, according to a report from reinsurance broker Aon Benfield.

Five separate periods of heavy snow, freezing rain and ice hit different U.S. regions during the month, killing 72 people, Aon Benfield said in its monthly Global Catastrophe Recap report.

“Early estimates suggest aggregated economic losses from the events will be in the low-digit billions of dollars, with insured losses likely to exceed $1 billion,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.