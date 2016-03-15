FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PZU posts 21 pct drop in 2015 net profit
March 15, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Poland's PZU posts 21 pct drop in 2015 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer, Poland’s PZU, posted a 21-percent year-on-year drop in its 2015 net profit, weighed down by falling investment income, the group said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled company, worth 31 billion zlotys ($8 billion), showed a net profit of 2.34 billion zlotys, compared to 2.38 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Investment income fell by over a third year-on-year to 1.74 billion.

“Due to bad financial market sentiment our investment result fell by over 34 percent (...) At the same time our core insurance business profitability dropped. This tendency needs decisive action on our side,” PZU’s new chief executive Michal Krupinski said in a letter to shareholders. ($1 = 3.8543 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

