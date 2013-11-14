FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital rules keep insurers from real estate investments-Allianz
November 14, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Capital rules keep insurers from real estate investments-Allianz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Insurers will invest less in real estate and infrastructure assets due to a set of new capital rules for insurers aimed at keeping policyholders safe, a senior executive at a leading European provider said on Thursday.

“Such assets classes are at a disadvantage (due to the Solvency II regime) and insurers will invest less in them,” Maximilian Zimmerer, Allianz’s board member responsible for the insurer’s investment strategy told a journalist briefing.

He added that insurers could cope with Solvency II regulations taking effect in 2016 and that it will not prompt Allianz to make any big adjustments to its investment policy. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; writing by Arno Schuetze, editing by Christiaan Hetzner)

