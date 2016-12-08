Six ex-Insys executives arrested in U.S. in fentanyl bribe case

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives and managers were arrested on Thursday on charges that they engaged in a nationwide scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl, U.S. prosecutors said.

Michael Babich, the former CEO of the Arizona-based drug maker, was among five individuals charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Boston in the latest case to spill out of probes involving Insys' drug Subsys. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)