A U.S. judge has rejected a former Insys
Therapeutics Inc employee's arguments that he had a
constitutional right to use marijuana while under indictment for
what federal prosecutors call a scheme to pay kickbacks to
doctors to prescribe an opioid drug.
Jeffrey Pearlman, a former Insys district sales manager, had
sought to modify his bail conditions so that he could continue
using marijuana prescribed by a New Jersey doctor to help kick
an opioid addiction he developed after a spine injury.
Pearlman is one of several former employees and executives
of Arizona-based Insys to face U.S. charges related to Subsys,
an under-the-tongue spray intended for cancer patients
containing fentanyl, an addictive and regulated synthetic
opioid.
His lawyers argued that requiring Pearlman to give up
medical marijuana would force him to return to using opioids,
impairing his constitutional rights to fully participate in his
defense and to due process.
But U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Merriam in New Haven,
Connecticut said on Friday that argument rested on the "faulty
assumption" that Pearlman would have to go back to using opioids
when in fact other treatment options exist.
"Other reasonable treatments exist; indeed, in states with
no medical marijuana law or more restrictive laws, patients with
defendant's condition must use other forms of treatment," she
wrote.
Defendants who are out on bail are also required to not
violate federal law, and that possession of marijuana, even if
legal under state law, remains illegal under federal law,
Merriam said.
A lawyer for Pearlman did not respond to a request for
comment on Monday.
Federal prosecutors in Boston in December charged six
ex-Insys executives and managers, including former Chief
Executive Michael Babich, who prosecutors say participated in a
scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Subsys. They have pleaded
not guilty.
Insys has said it is working toward a settlement with the
U.S. Justice Department.
Prosecutors said Pearlman and sales representatives he
managed induced doctors, advanced practice registered nurses and
physicians' assistants to prescribe Insys' fentanyl spray by
paying them to participate in sham "speaker programs."
Speaker fees ranged from $1,000 to several thousands of
dollars, prosecutors said. One Connecticut healthcare provider
who participated in these programs earned $83,500 in kickbacks
to prescribe Insys' fentanyl spray, prosecutors said.
Pearlman has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to violate
anti-kickback laws. He is scheduled to face trial in November.
The case is U.S. v. Pearlman, U.S. District, District of
Connecticut, No. 17-cr-00027.