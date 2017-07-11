A former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales
representative who is married to its former chief executive
pleaded guilty on Tuesday to engaging in a scheme to pay
kickbacks to medical practitioners to prescribe a drug
containing the opioid fentanyl.
Natalie Levine, who worked at the Arizona-based drugmaker
from 2013 to 2014, entered her plea in federal court in
Hartford, Connecticut, to one count of conspiring to violate a
federal anti-kickback statute, U.S. prosecutors said.
The plea marked the latest development in the ongoing
investigations of Insys related to Subsys, an under-the-tongue
spray intended for cancer patients that contains fentanyl, a
highly addictive and regulated synthetic opioid.
Federal prosecutors in Boston in December announced charges
against six former Insys executives and managers, including
Levine's husband, former Chief Executive Michael Babich, in
connection with a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Subsys.
Prosecutors said Babich and others led a conspiracy to bribe
medical practitioners to unnecessarily prescribe Subsys to
non-cancer patients through payments disguised as marketing
event and speaker fees. They have pleaded not guilty.
Insys has said it is working toward a settlement with the
U.S. Justice Department. Several other people affiliated with
Insys have also faced charges in various states.
Levine's lawyer, Thomas Gallagher, had no immediate comment.
Babich's lawyer and representatives for Insys did not respond to
requests for comment.
Prosecutors said that during her time as a sales
representative, Levine used a sham speaker program to pay a
Connecticut nurse, a New Hampshire physician's assistant and a
Rhode Island doctor to prescribe Subsys.
While Insys ostensibly designed the speaker program to
educate healthcare professionals about Subsys, its primary
purpose was in fact to reward healthcare providers who
prescribing large amounts of Subsys.
Prosecutors said the three medical providers earned
thousands of dollars in kickbacks through the speaker events,
which were usually just a gathering of friends and co-workers at
high-end restaurants, prosecutors said.
Under a plea deal, Levine, a resident of Scottsdale,
Arizona, agreed not to appeal any sentence of 4-3/4 years in
prison or less. U.S. District Judge Michael Shea scheduled her
sentencing for Oct. 5.
The charges against Levine came after a Connecticut nurse,
Heather Alfonso, pleaded guilty in 2015 to having received
kickbacks to prescribe Subsys.
Federal prosecutors in Connecticut have also charged a
former Insys district manager, Jeffery Pearlman, for engaging in
a kickback scheme. He has pleaded not guilty.