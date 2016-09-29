Ex-Insys sales manager arrested in fentanyl-kickback case -U.S. prosecutors

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A former Insys Therapeutics Inc district sales manager was arrested on Thursday on charges that he participated in a scheme to pay kickbacks to doctors to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl, U.S. prosecutors said.

Jeffrey Pearlman, 49, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, becoming the latest individual to face prosecution in connection with probes involving Insys' drug Subsys.