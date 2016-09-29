FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ex-Insys sales manager arrested in fentanyl-kickback case -U.S. prosecutors
September 29, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Ex-Insys sales manager arrested in fentanyl-kickback case -U.S. prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A former Insys Therapeutics Inc district sales manager was arrested on Thursday on charges that he participated in a scheme to pay kickbacks to doctors to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl, U.S. prosecutors said.

Jeffrey Pearlman, 49, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, becoming the latest individual to face prosecution in connection with probes involving Insys' drug Subsys.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft

