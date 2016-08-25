FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois attorney general sues Insys over fentanyl drug marketing
August 25, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Illinois attorney general sues Insys over fentanyl drug marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Illinois attorney general on Thursday sued Insys Therapeutics Inc, accusing it of deceptively marketing and selling an addictive fentanyl-based medication, intended to treat cancer pain, to doctors for off-label uses.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan, whose office is investigating other opioid manufacturers for similar practices, said the lawsuit seeks to bar Insys from selling its products in Illinois and impose financial penalties on the company. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
