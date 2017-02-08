Feb 8 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's
largest property and casualty insurer, reported a 20 percent
fall in quarterly operating profit, reflecting a decrease in
underwriting income.
The company's net operating income fell to C$212 million
($161.20 million), or C$1.58 per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31, from C$265 million, or C$1.97 per share, a year
ago.
Underwriting income decreased 30.8 percent to C$153 million,
in the quarter.
($1 = 1.3151 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)