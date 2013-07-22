FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Intact Financial expects train crash, storms to cost C$134 mln in Q3
July 22, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Intact Financial expects train crash, storms to cost C$134 mln in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial Corp said a train crash in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, and hail storms in July will cost it C$134 million ($129 million) in its third-quarter results.

The impact on third quarter results, net of reinsurance, will be C$1.01 per share after tax, the company said on Monday.

In addition, the company said in the second quarter it would record an after-tax catastrophe loss of C$123 million, or 92 Canadian cents per share, related to flooding in Alberta.

