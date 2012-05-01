FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intact Financial profit jumps on AXA, investments
May 1, 2012

Intact Financial profit jumps on AXA, investments

Reuters Staff

TORONTO, May 1 (Reuters) - Intact Financial, Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, said its first-quarter operating profit rose 75 percent on stronger investment income and higher premiums due to last year’s acquisition of French insurer AXA’s Canadian assets.

Toronto-based Intact said on Tuesday it earned C$179 million ($180 million), or C$1.34 a share, compared with a year-before profit of C$102 million, or 91 Canadian cents a share.

Analysts had expected an operating profit of C$1.26 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On a net basis, which includes integration costs related to the AXA transaction, profit rose to C$177 million from C$157 million.

