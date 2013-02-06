FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intact Financial profit soars on investment gains
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Intact Financial profit soars on investment gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial Corp said fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher investment gains.

Intact, Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, earned C$181 million, or C$1.32 per share, in the quarter ended Dec 31., up from C$84 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned C$1.51 per share

Net investment gains were C$30 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of C$7 million a year earlier.

