Singapore's Temasek buys 10.16 pct stake in India's Intas Pharma
November 10, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore's Temasek buys 10.16 pct stake in India's Intas Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Temasek Holdings has bought a 10.16 percent stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held Indian drugmaker, Intas said on Monday.

Temasek bought the stake through a secondary purchase of shares from private equity firm ChrysCapital, according to the statement. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Temasek, the Singapore state investor, last month agreed to invest over $80 million to buy a stake in the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee chains in India. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

