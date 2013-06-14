India's Intas Pharma files for initial share offer

June 14 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Friday it has filed draft documents with the markets regulator for an initial public offering, which a source with direct knowledge said would raise more than $200 million.

The company makes drugs used in areas such as neurology, psychiatry and cardiology.

Morgan Stanley and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the lead managers for the offering, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)