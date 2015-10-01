FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Intech Investment hires three research associates
October 1, 2015

MOVES-Intech Investment hires three research associates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Intech Investment Management LLC, part of Janus Capital Group Inc, named Gaurav Thakur, Onur Ozyesil and Lin Zhao associates of research.

Prior to joining Intech, Thakur was a senior data scientist at Digital Signal Corp, while Ozyesil was a visiting researcher at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Zhao previously delivered interactive lectures to students of multivariable calculus.

All three hires are based at Intech’s research headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
