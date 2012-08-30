FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Integra post $41 mln loss in H1
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 30, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Integra post $41 mln loss in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian oil services group Integra said on Thursday it posted a loss of $41 million from continued operations in the first six months of 2012 due to incidents on complex long-term drilling and workover projects.

The company also said its sales decreased by 3.4 percent to $295.0 million, while net cash generated from operating activities fell by 29.7% to $5.2 million in the first six months of the year.

“Adjusted for one-time expenses we see a seasonal pickup in quarterly profitability in most services and expect these trends to continue into the third quarter,” Felix Lubashevsky, Integra’s president and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.