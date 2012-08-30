Russia's Integra post $41 mln loss in H1

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian oil services group Integra said on Thursday it posted a loss of $41 million from continued operations in the first six months of 2012 due to incidents on complex long-term drilling and workover projects.

The company also said its sales decreased by 3.4 percent to $295.0 million, while net cash generated from operating activities fell by 29.7% to $5.2 million in the first six months of the year.

“Adjusted for one-time expenses we see a seasonal pickup in quarterly profitability in most services and expect these trends to continue into the third quarter,” Felix Lubashevsky, Integra’s president and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.