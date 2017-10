MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Integra Group : * Says 2012 net loss from continuing operations amounted to $84.6 million

versus profit of $7.9 million in 2011 * 2012 sales increased by 1.2 percent to $623.0 million * Says 2013 total order book is 15.2 percent lower in rouble terms due to the

recent divestment of nine drilling rigs * Focus in 2013 remains on quality improvement, select capacity investment and further cost optimisation