RPT-UPDATE 1-High costs driving Australia gold mine mergers-Integra

KALGOORLIE, Australia, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The rising cost of mining gold in Australia will fuel more merger activity among smaller mining companies, takeover target Integra Mining said on Monday, after receiving a $450 million friendly offer from Silver Lake Resources.

Mining costs have soared in Australia to be among the highest in the world due to a widespread shortage of skilled mine workers and a strong Australian dollar. The high costs have cut profits and made it harder to access funding as lenders eyes cheaper mines elsewhere.

“The feedback from shareholders has been very, very clear. These days they are questioning the profitability of gold companies as costs escalate,” Integra Managing Director Chris Cairns told Reuters on the side of the Diggers and Dealers mine conference.

Silver Lake, which produces about 200,000 ounces of gold a year in Western Australia, said it planned to acquire near neighbour Integra in an all-share deal to create a gold miner with a market value of nearly $1 billion.

“We think combining with Silver Lake at this point in time addresses the synergistic value required,” Cairns said, pointing to savings from infrastructure such as roads and staff numbers.

The combined company would have production of 400,000 ounces a year by 2014, making it a mid-tier producer in Australia.

Silver Lake plans to issue one share for every 6.28 Integra shares, valuing Integra at a 43 percent premium to its close on Friday. Integra shares, which were near a two-year low on Friday, rose as much as 30 percent, while Silver Lake fell over 10 percent.

COST RISE

Mining costs in Australia range from $800 an ounce to $1,200 an ounce, compared with just $300 an ounce in some parts of Africa, while gold is currently sitting around $1,600 an ounce.

“The inflation in the mining business has been much higher here than in the United States and Canada,” Joseph Carrabba, chief executive of Cliffs Natural Resources, which operates mines in Australia, said at the Diggers and Dealers conference on Monday.

Unlike in the boom years immediately after the 2008 financial crisis, when funding was readily available for new mining projects, headwinds in Chinese economic growth mean funding is much harder to come by, pushing many miners offshore.

Gold consultants Surbiton Associates said the trend for Australian gold miners to head overseas was well established.

“It’s now reached the point where over half of all the exploration expenditure by Australian-listed companies is being spent overseas,” said Surbiton gold analyst Sandra Close. “It’s not just for gold but for all minerals.”

Dramatic drops in prices for everything from copper and nickel to iron ore and zinc as China cuts down on imports call into question the viability of new mining projects -- scaring away potential funding.

Over the last 12 months in Western Australia state, where 80 percent of Australia’s roughly 270 tonnes of gold is mined each year, the capitalisation of listed companies tumbled 23 percent, according to accountants Deloitte, which compiles a monthly index of the sector.

Silver Lake is being advised by RBC Capital Markets. Integra is being advised by Macquarie Capital.