UPDATE 1-Integra profit beats estimates on domestic sales
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 10:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Integra profit beats estimates on domestic sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.60

* Q1 rev up 8 pct at $196.2 mln vs est $192.7 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts’ estimates, helped primarily by a rise in sales of its medical devices in the United States.

The Plainsboro, New Jersey-based company stood by its full-year outlook of adjusted profit of $2.97 to $3.06 per share, on revenue of $820 million to $835 million.

Analysts were projecting earnings of $3.00 per share on revenue of $826.2 million.

First-quarter net income fell to $6.7 million, or 23 cents per share, from $11.5 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 71 cents per share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $196.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 60 cents per share on revenue of $192.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Integra shares have risen more than 6 percent since late February, when it managed to beat analysts’ estimates for the fourth quarter. The shares closed at $34.02 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

