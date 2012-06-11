FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-IntegraMed to go private for about $170 million
June 11, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-IntegraMed to go private for about $170 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Investment fund Sagard offers $14.05 per IntegraMed share

* Largest shareholder agrees to vote shares in favor of deal

* Shares up 20 pct premarket

June 11 (Reuters) - Sagard Capital Partners agreed to buy healthcare services provider IntegraMed America Inc for $169.5 million.

The investment fund offered to pay $14.05 per IntegraMed share, a 24 percent premium to the stock’s Friday close.

IntegraMed shares, which have gained about 44 percent in value so far this year, were up 20 percent to $13.59 before the bell on Monday. They closed at $11.34 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Sagard Capital, which held a 3.7 percent stake in the company, said the deal was not subject to financing and is expected to close no later than November.

IntegraMed America Inc’s largest shareholder, with a 27 percent stake in the company, has agreed to vote its shares in favor of the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
