REFILE-Chipmaker Integrated Device's shares see-saw on purported buyout offer

(Removes extraneous words in paragraph 5)

April 12 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc soared on Tuesday after an investor group said they had offered to buy the company, but the stock lost most of the gains after doubts were raised about the validity of the offer.

A regulatory filing by a group identifying itself as shareholders in Integrated Device said they made an offer to buy the company for $32 per share, a premium of 64 percent to the stock's close on Monday. The offer valued the company at $4.3 billion. (bit.ly/1Nn30wX)

Integrated Device’s shares spiked as much as 23.5 percent to $23.99 in heavy trading after the filing was made public. The stock was briefly halted for volatility and upon resumption, gave up most of the gains. They closed up 4.1 percent at $20.22.

The investor group, which includes six Chinese citizens and one Pakistani citizen, is led by Libin Sun, who owns a 4.4 percent stake in the company, according to the filing.

A spokesman for Integrated Device Technology declined to comment on the offer, but said the company would issue a statement by the end of the day.

The filing was amended to note that Nauman Aly, a member of the investor group with a 0.1 percent stake, sold American-style call options referencing 185,000 shares of Integrated Device for $447,740. (1.usa.gov/1Yseq8l)

The amended filing however did not reference the takeover offer mentioned in the earlier filing.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could not be immediately reached for comment. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which oversees securities firms and has in the past investigated this type of trading activity, declined to comment at this time.

Several Twitter users questioned the legitimacy of the deal with several citing last year’s bogus Avon buyout offer.

Avon Products Inc received a buyout offer from an apparently non-existent firm incorporated in a remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean in May. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)