Cypress Semiconductor offers to buy Integrated Silicon Solution

May 13 (Reuters) - Chip maker Cypress Semiconductor Corp said it offered to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc for $19.75 per share, trumping an offer by a Chinese consortium of investors led by Summitview Capital.

Cypress’s cash offer values Integrated Silicon Solution at $627.3 million, representing a premium of 5.4 percent on its stock’s Wednesday close of $18.74 on the Nasdaq.

The Chinese consortium had offered $19.25 per share in cash in March.

Integrated Silicon shares were trading at $19.75 in after-market trading. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)