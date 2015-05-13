FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cypress Semiconductor offers to buy Integrated Silicon Solution
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 13, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Cypress Semiconductor offers to buy Integrated Silicon Solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Chip maker Cypress Semiconductor Corp said it offered to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc for $19.75 per share, trumping an offer by a Chinese consortium of investors led by Summitview Capital.

Cypress’s cash offer values Integrated Silicon Solution at $627.3 million, representing a premium of 5.4 percent on its stock’s Wednesday close of $18.74 on the Nasdaq.

The Chinese consortium had offered $19.25 per share in cash in March.

Integrated Silicon shares were trading at $19.75 in after-market trading. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.