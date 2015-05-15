Integrated Silicon says expects to hold talks with Cypress Semi

May 15 (Reuters) - Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said on Friday it expected to hold talks with Cypress Semiconductor Corp regarding a buyout offer from its fellow chipmaker.

Cypress has offered to buy Integrated Silicon Solution for $19.75 per share, valuing the company at $627.3 million.

Integrated Silicon has already agreed to a $19.25 per share offer from a Chinese consortium led by Summitview Capital.

Integrated Silicon Solution said on Friday it was not withdrawing its support for the Summitview Capital deal. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)