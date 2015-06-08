FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ISSI, Cypress Semiconductor fail to reach merger agreement
June 8, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

ISSI, Cypress Semiconductor fail to reach merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Chipmakers Integrated Silicon Solution Inc and Cypress Semiconductor Corp failed to reach a merger agreement due to potential antitrust concerns.

Integrated Silicon said Cypress Semiconductor was not willing to take necessary actions to ensure antitrust clearance in the United States and Germany.

In May, Cypress Semiconductor raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon to $20.25 per share, beating Uphill Investment Co’s increased offer. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

