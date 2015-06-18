FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cypress Semiconductor raises bid for Integrated Silicon
June 18, 2015

Cypress Semiconductor raises bid for Integrated Silicon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to about $21.25 per share, trumping Uphill Investment Co’s latest bid of $21.

Cypress’s offer values Integrated Silicon at about $707 million, based on shares outstanding as of March 31. The offer represents a 13.4 percent premium to Integrated Silicon’s close on May 13, when Cypress kicked off the bidding war.

Integrated Silicon said last week that it had struck a deal to be bought by China’s Uphill for $667 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

