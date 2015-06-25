FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cypress raises bid for Integrated Silicon to $22.60/shr
June 25, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Cypress raises bid for Integrated Silicon to $22.60/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp further sweetened its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to $22.60 per share.

The latest offer would will be its best and final for ISSI, Cypress said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Cypress’s previous bid, which was made on June 22, was for $22.25 per share.

Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon to $23 per share on June 23. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

