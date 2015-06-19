FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Integrated Silicon agrees to sweetened bid from Uphill
June 19, 2015

Integrated Silicon agrees to sweetened bid from Uphill

June 19 (Reuters) - Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said on Friday that Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co raised its offer to buy the chipmaker by $1 per share to $22.

Uphill has been in a bidding war with Cypress Semiconductor Corp, which raised its offer on Thursday to $21.25 from $20.25.

The new offer values Integrated Silicon at $698.8 million, based on its outstanding shares as of May 1. Integrated Silicon first accepted an offer of $19.25 per share from Uphill in March, setting off a round of counter-bids by Cypress.

Integrated Silicon also postponed a stockholders’ meeting to vote on Uphill’s offer to June 25 from Friday . (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

